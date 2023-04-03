Her Boyfriend’s Parents Have Started Staying With Them For Multiple Months Out Of The Year, And It’s Making Her Feel Uncomfortable

If you’ve ever had your in-laws stay over at your house, you know how stressful the experience can sometimes be.

How would you react if your in-laws stayed with you multiple times a year for months on end?

One woman is beginning to feel uncomfortable after her boyfriend’s parents started staying with her and her boyfriend for multiple months out of the year.

She’s 28-years-old and lives in Australia. For three years, she lived with her 26-year-old boyfriend. His parents traveled from India to Australia to stay with them for a while. They ended up living with them for months.

“I was excited to make an impression and went out of my way to make them feel comfortable,” she remembered.

“They were nice to me in the beginning, but some of their demands started making me feel queasy in my own home.”

Her boyfriend’s parents made themselves a little too “at home,” and she began to feel as though she was living at their house instead of them living at hers.

For instance, his parents were uncomfortable with the two of them sharing a bedroom, so her boyfriend had to sleep in their living room for two months.

His mother was incredibly controlling of the kitchen and the food they ate and wouldn’t let her go to the grocery store.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.