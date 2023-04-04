Her Brother And Sister-In-Law Couldn’t Afford To Give Her Niece A Birthday Party This Year, And Then They Even Asked Her To Pay For A Party Since She Can Clearly Afford It

This 31-year-old woman has an 8-year-old daughter as well as an 8-year-old niece. And the little girls are actually only 10 days apart in age.

So, for as long as she can remember, her sister-in-law has been pushing for her daughter and niece to celebrate a “shared” birthday party.

According to her, they had already done this in the past, too– when the girls were between the ages of 1 and 4-years-old.

Pretty quickly, though, she and her husband realized that they were always the people footing the bill for the entire event– including the venue, decorations, and food.

“The girls also were complete opposites,” she added. “My daughter has always been more of a tomboy; meanwhile, my niece is super girly.”

But, once she and her husband finally put a stop to the shared birthday parties, her brother and sister-in-law were seriously upset.

It wound up causing a massive fight, in which her brother and sister-in-law claimed they couldn’t afford to throw a nice big party for her niece.

However, they pointed out how she and her husband were financially able to foot the bill. So, her brother and sister-in-law claimed it only made sense that she paid for her niece’s celebration since they are family.

“Yeah, not gonna fly with my husband and me,” she told them.

