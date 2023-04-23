Her Cousin Wanted Her To Talk About How Expensive A Honeymoon In The Maldives Will Be At A Family Lunch In An Effort To Guilt Her Parents Into Paying, But She Didn’t Take The Hint, And Now Her Cousin Is Upset

If you’re close with your cousins, did you ever use them to try and convince your parents to get you something you wanted?

For instance, my cousins and I would put on an entire song and dance just to convince our parents to allow us to stay up late.

One woman’s cousin recently tried to enlist her help to get her parents to pay for her upcoming honeymoon, but she had no idea what was happening. Now, her cousin is very upset with her.

Her cousin is getting married next year and wants to go to the Maldives for her honeymoon. She’s already married and not only went to the Maldives for her honeymoon but traveled there with her husband a few times afterward.

Recently, her cousin invited her to have lunch with her and her parents. During lunch, her cousin started talking about how badly she wants to go to the Maldives for her honeymoon but can’t afford it. Finally, her cousin looked at her and asked her to talk about her experiences in the Maldives.

She figured her cousin wanted some advice on vacationing there without spending too much money, so she talked about her trips to the Maldives and some more affordable options.

She proposed staying in a 4-star resort instead of a 5-star one, brought up staying in less expensive guest houses on local islands, etc.

Later, after lunch, she received messages from her cousin, who accused her of throwing her under the bus. Her cousin told her she thought she had her back.

“Now that I think back on the conversation, she probably wanted me to back her up on how expensive it was,” she explained.

