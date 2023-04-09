Her Daughter Covered Up Her Husband’s Affair Because She Was Afraid He Would Spill Her Own Secret

This 50-year-old woman recently learned some heartbreaking news; her 55-year-old husband has been having an affair.

As soon as she found out about her husband not being loyal to her or their marriage, she informed him he needed to move out of their house right away.

She thinks this is the best strategy moving forward, as him not being under the same roof as her will allow her some time and space to determine what she would like to do.

She’s not sure if she really wants to leave him yet, and he has claimed that he’s willing to put in the work to save their marriage.

Now, after she found out about the affair, she then learned that her 20-year-old daughter knew about the entire thing.

Her daughter is currently in college, and she and her husband are paying for her in full to be there.

Her daughter apparently decided to cover up her father’s affair because she had a secret of her own that she was afraid he would spill.

Her daughter went out and got a tattoo even though she and her husband made it clear that they were against it.

She and her husband also had a rule set in place that their daughter was not allowed to get a tattoo until she was able to financially support herself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.