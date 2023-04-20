Her Parents Are Divorcing, And She Admits That She Destroyed Her Dad’s Chance At Winning Her Mom Back

This 25-year-old girl’s mom and dad are divorcing after spending 24 years married to one another. It turns out that her mom actually cheated on her dad, and her mom’s affair went on for several months before her dad learned about it.

She doesn’t exactly blame her mom for cheating on her dad, though, because her dad was absolutely awful to her mom as a husband.

She has to say she’s excited that her mom found another man to make her happy. As soon as her mom brought up separating to her dad, it was like he flipped a switch.

Her dad turned into a new man. He informed her mom that he did not want to divorce, and he even pleaded with her to stay in their marriage.

Her dad then started going on medication to help his depression, showed her mom a lot of affection, and even requested that they attend counseling together.

“One day, I go to my parent’s house, and my dad says he wants my help winning my mom back,” she explained.

“We are in the backyard and mom is in the house. I told him no because I want what’s best for her, and he’s not it. He said that he has severe depression, and saying that he’s bad without acknowledging how depression can affect a person isn’t right.”

“He said he was disappointed ’cause if the genders were reversed, I would admonish him for cheating and breaking the vow of marriage.”

She is fully aware that her dad is in the middle of doing absolutely everything that he can to win her mom back.

