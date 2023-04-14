He’s Not Sure What To Do After His Ex-Girlfriend Asked Him To Give Her Money She Can Buy A New Bed

If you’ve ever broken up with someone you’ve lived with, figuring out who will take which items and furniture from your once-shared home can get quite confusing and sad.

One man is unsure of what to do after his ex-girlfriend expects him to pay for a bed they shared, which broke after they split up and he moved out.

He was with his ex-girlfriend for nine years before they broke up about one year ago. He says they still have a pretty solid relationship and have stayed in touch as they went in on some investments together when they were still a couple.

However, there is one thing they’ve been struggling to get along over – their old bed.

“A few years after I moved into her house, our bed broke, and she blamed me,” he said.

“She had this bed before we met and told me that it was me who was really the cause.”

So while they were still together in 2020, he purchased an ottoman-style bed that cost a few hundred dollars for the two of them, which she kept and continued to use after he moved out.

She reached out to him to tell him that the bed wasn’t functioning properly. She contacted the company that made it and told them it was faulty and was able to get a refund for the bed.

She asked him if the refund was sent to his account, which it was since he was the one who originally paid for it.

