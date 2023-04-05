His Father-In-Law Overheard Him “Scolding” The Monster Under His 4-Year-Old Daughter’s Bed And Told Him That His Daughter Was Old Enough To Fight Nightmares By Herself

This 40-year-old man and his wife, who is 54, have a daughter named Mary. Mary is just 4-years-old, and much like most young children, she is still a bit afraid of the dark. She also believes that sometimes, there may be monsters underneath her bed.

So, whenever his daughter has a nightmare, Mary normally wakes up and walks from her room to his and his wife’s bedroom. Then, she wakes one of them up and claims that a monster caused her to have bad dreams.

At that point, he normally gets out of bed, walks his daughter back to her bedroom, and tucks her in again. He also tries to reassure Mary that no monster could ever hurt her.

And in order to drive this point home, he will actually lean down to look under her bed while pretending to “scold” the monster for scaring his daughter.

“My wife thinks it’s sweet, and Mary feels safer,” he said.

Just last weekend, though, his in-laws came to town, so his mother-in-law and father-in-law stayed over in the guest bedroom– which just so happened to be next to his daughter’s room.

And one night, after Mary had another nightmare, the same thing happened. His daughter woke him up, he reassured her and tucked her back in, and he also “scolded” the imaginary monster.

While all of this happened, though, his 75-year-old father-in-law apparently heard him talking to Mary and “scolding” the monster.

So, his father-in-law wound up stopping him in the hall while he was walking back to bed and telling him that it was time for Mary to learn that monsters are not real.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.