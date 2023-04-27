Now That She Has A Job, She Likes To Buy Herself Nice Clothes, But She’s Fed Up With Her Little Sister Stealing Her Clothes And Wearing Them

There is something super unique and special about sisterhood. Sisters share an almost indescribable bond. Of course, it’s well known that sisters can often butt heads or get into arguments, but that’s part of being human.

One of the hardest parts about having a sibling, in general, is having to share certain things. Whether it’s clothes, a room, or attention, sharing with your sibling doesn’t always go smoothly.

One teenager feels fed up with her younger sister and doesn’t want to share with her anymore after she’s ruined some of her things.

She’s 19-years-old and has a 16-year-old sister. They both live at home as her sister is in high school, and she has started working.

One of the nice things she’s been able to do for herself since getting a job is buying her own clothes. Now that she’s making some money, she can afford nicer brands and more high-quality clothing items.

“My sister has been very jealous of this fact and constantly begs me to share my clothes with her,” she explained.

She does not want to share any clothes with her sister. Although it might sound harsh, she’s worked very hard to get her new clothes and doesn’t want to risk them getting ruined, especially after what happened with one of her tops.

Not long ago, her sister asked if she could borrow one of her really nice shirts, and she told her no, as it’s very special to her.

Then, her sister went and took it behind her back. Her sister wore it and then worsened the situation by giving the shirt to one of her friends. That friend wore it on a night out and ripped it. When she got it back, it was absolutely ruined.

