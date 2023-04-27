His Girlfriend Went Through His Laptop And Found Photos From All Of His Past Relationships, And She Thinks It’s Really Weird

This 34-year-old man has been dating his girlfriend, who is 26, for eight months. And since his girlfriend is currently in school, she typically studies on her own laptop whenever she visits his place.

This past weekend, though, his girlfriend forgot to bring her laptop with her. So, after he realized she was trying to use her phone to study, he just offered to let her use his laptop.

She wound up using his computer for a while. But, it later came out that she was not studying the entire time.

Instead, about five hours after he handed over his laptop, his girlfriend told him that she had gone through all of his photos and personal files.

Now, his girlfriend reportedly has trust issues stemming from her childhood– which he is aware of. Still, she tried to use that to justify her snooping.

“You know how I have trust issues from my past, and I felt we were getting very close to each other, so I had to fact-check you,” his girlfriend said.

“You know how guys are, and they hide things. So, I went through your personal files to check. I’m sorry.”

Rather than her apology making him feel better, though, he actually just started to feel quite disgusted. So, he wound up telling his girlfriend that she completely violated his privacy.

But, while he was still just trying to process the whole thing, his girlfriend decided to bring up some things she found on his computer. More specifically, she started asking why he had photos saved from all of his past relationships.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.