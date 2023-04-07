She Got Into A Terrible Fight With Her Sister After She Realized She Was Wearing Her Leggings

Have you ever gotten into an argument that started over a small, menial thing and eventually snowballed into being about deeper issues?

That’s what recently happened to one woman who got into a terrible fight with her sister that started over a pair of leggings.

She’s 26-years-old and has a sister who is one year younger than her. She moved out of their childhood home about a year ago while her sister still lives there.

During a recent trip home, she noticed that her sister was wearing a pair of leggings that looked exactly like the ones she had lost a year ago.

When she asked her sister about the leggings, she denied they were hers. Right off the bat, she felt her sister was lying since she had specifically bought two pairs of those leggings – one to take with her when she moved and one to leave at home.

“Last year when I went home, I looked for the leggings everywhere, asked everyone in the house if they’d seen it, and made a big production of losing it, but finally couldn’t find them, so I assumed they were lost in the move,” she explained.

When she pressed her sister further about the leggings, her sister began telling lies, saying that she had bought them a few months ago.

She knew this wasn’t true, as those leggings had been discontinued for a while. She knows this because she couldn’t get new ones after her pair went missing because they were no longer being sold.

The interrogating and lying went on for a while until her sister finally had an outburst.

