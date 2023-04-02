She Got Into An Argument With Her Stepsister After Explaining That Her Daughter Doesn’t Get Invited To Parties Because Of Her Behavior

If you’re a parent, you’ve probably seen your fair share of misbehaving children. A kid with a bad temper or poor behavior can bring down the vibe of any gathering at the drop of a hat.

One woman recently got into an argument with her stepsister after explaining that her daughter doesn’t get invited to parties because of her poor behavior.

She has an eight-year-old daughter named Serena, and her stepsister, Micah, has a nine-year-old daughter named Gemma.

Gemma has had major behavioral issues for as long as she can remember.

“When she was younger, she had constant tantrums, couldn’t sit still, and would vandalize anything she could get hold of,” she explained.

“As she got older, her lack of manners and destructive behavior made her nearly impossible to be around, and besides that, she was really mean.”

Gemma’s bad behavior has affected how people interact around her, especially her family members.

The other day, while the entire family was at her parent’s house, Serena’s upcoming birthday and party were brought up. Serena will be having a small sleepover party with four friends. In the past, when Serena had larger parties, Gemma was typically invited to come along because she’s family.

But now that it’s a much smaller affair with only her good friends, she doesn’t want Gemma there, especially if she will be nasty.

