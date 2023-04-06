She Left Her Date Alone At Dinner So She Could Buy A Bottle Of Ranch Dressing From A Convenience Store To Eat With Her Meal

A few nights ago, this woman went out on a third date with a guy named Michael. He decided to take her out to dinner and brought her to a restaurant that was one of his favorites.

“It was a hole-in-the-wall Polish/Hungarian place,” she recalled.

While there, they ordered food as usual, and Michael also opted to get a sampler plate. That way, she could try out a few different foods.

It is important to note, though, that there are very few things she does not eat without ranch. Apparently, she just enjoys the condiment, and it makes things easier for her to eat. That’s why she always likes to eat ranch with her meals.

So, when the waiter brought out their food, she obviously asked to have some ranch. But, the waiter revealed how the restaurant did not have any. Instead, they offered to bring her dill sauces and some sort of sour cream.

She decided to give those sauces a try, too, but she claimed it just was not the same. Instead, she told Michael that she would be right back, grabbed her wallet, and headed out of the restaurant.

Afterward, she ran to a convenience store that she knew was close by, went in, and actually purchased a bottle of ranch dressing. Then, she went back to the restaurant and brought the bottle inside to eat with her food!

Her date, Michael, reportedly looked really shocked by that. But he never outright said anything and continued eating his food.

According to her, the food was great, and everything was going really well, too. However, that was until the waiter came back over and informed them that outside food was not allowed inside the restaurant.

