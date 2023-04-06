She Told Her Brother That He Moved Way Too Fast In His Relationship Because He Married The Mother Of His Daughter’s Bully, And Now, The Girls Don’t Have A Good Relationship

This young woman’s brother, who is 39, has a 15-year-old daughter named Piper. And unfortunately, her niece has had a pretty difficult life.

When Piper was just 4-years-old, her mother passed away. Still, her brother tried to keep his late wife’s memory alive and made sure to tell Piper everything he could about her.

Her brother and Piper also had some special pictures of Piper and her mother that were treasured in their family.

But, by the time Piper turned 6, she began getting teased by a girl at school named Nancy. Now, Nancy is also 15, but back in elementary school, Nancy bullied Piper for over a year.

Then, everything eventually came to a head after Piper brought in a picture of her mom for show and tell, and Nancy tore up the picture.

“From that day on, Piper did not like Nancy,” she recalled.

Due to the incident, though, her brother decided to meet Nancy’s mom. And after that, the pair eventually became friends before they started dating.

Then, just one year after the torn-up photo incident, her brother and Nancy’s mom actually got married.

While Nancy was honestly happy about the new relationship and tried to become closer to Piper, though, Piper was just not interested.

