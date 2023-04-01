She Still Hasn’t Met Her Nephew, Who Was Born Two Months Ago, Because She Resents Her Sister-In-Law For Choosing The Same Baby Name She Previously Picked Out For Her Daughter

When this woman had her first daughter back in 2015, she and her husband decided on a name they absolutely loved: Carter.

And in the back of her mind, Carter worked perfectly with the name she had planned for her next daughter– Cameron. She just always adored those two names together.

Apparently, she never kept this name idea a secret, either.

So, by the time 2022 came along, and she finally got pregnant again, she shared the exciting news with her close family right away. But, it just so happened that only four or five days later, her sister-in-law found out she was expecting, too.

And after they found out that her sister-in-law was also pregnant, her husband decided to sort of jokingly text in a group chat with himself, her brother, and her sister-in-law.

“Just don’t use the name Cameron. She has loved that name for years,” her husband messaged.

Now, her brother never wound up replying to that text. But she thinks he might not have even read the message since he has a tendency to do that.

Her sister-in-law, on the other hand, did respond and said, “We’re staying out of this. We have our names picked already.”

Anyway, a few weeks later, she sadly had a miscarriage while 11 weeks along in her pregnancy. So, it became clear that she wouldn’t be having a second child for a bit– or naming her baby Cameron.

