She’s Gotten Into A Lot Of Drama With Her Fiancé’s Family After She Decided To Break Their Baby Name Tradition That’s Been Going On For At Least 7 Generations

Does your family have a tradition of using a certain name through the generations? For example, were you or another one of your family members named after a grandparent or someone else who came before you?

One woman has gotten into a lot of drama with her fiancé’s family when they decided to break their generational name tradition after the recent birth of their son.

She’s 25-years-old and had a baby boy two months ago with her 27-year-old fiancé.

“We are overjoyed at being parents, but most of my in-laws are refusing to even see our baby because of a decision we made concerning his name,” she said.

Her fiancé’s family has a long tradition of naming the firstborn son of a generation the same name – Peter.

They’ve been following this tradition for at least seven generations, and many members of his family take it very seriously.

There have been family members of his who gave birth to sons and wanted to name them something else but still named them Peter so as not to be the ones to break the tradition.

As luck would have it, all of her fiancé’s cousins have given birth to girls, so their son is the first of his generation.

Coincidentally, she had a late uncle on her father’s side named Peter, who died before she was born. According to her father, he died in a tragic way that deeply traumatized their family.

