This DJ Got In Trouble After Interrupting A Proposal He Thought Would Ruin A Wedding, Especially Because It Almost Went Down On The Dance Floor In Front Of All The Guests

There are people who will stop at nothing to make sure that someone doesn’t propose during their wedding. But have you ever heard of a wedding DJ ruining an attempted proposal?

One man recently took a job as a DJ for a mutual friend’s wedding but got in trouble after interrupting a proposal he thought would ruin the reception.

He’s 27-years-old and works part-time as a DJ. He mostly works for people he knows, so he recently took on a job as a DJ for a friend of a friend.

During the wedding reception, while everyone was having fun on the dance floor, a man named Kevin walked up to him at the DJ booth and asked if he could play the song “Golden Hour.”

He was surprised, as all the wedding guests were partying to upbeat music, and “Golden Hour” is quite a slow song. But, since he was told to play requests, he put it on.

When the song came on, most people cleared the dance floor except for Kevin and his girlfriend, who were slow dancing. Eventually, a few more people went to slow dance, including the bride and groom, so things were working out.

Suddenly, in the middle of the song, he saw Kevin get down on one knee and knew he was about to propose to his girlfriend.

“I didn’t think it was right, especially because they were in the middle of the dance floor with all eyes on them,” he said.

“I kinda felt like if this happened, I would take the fault because I was the one to put on a romantic song out of nowhere.”

