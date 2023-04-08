Why You Should Go The Extra Mile And Book Buses Or Shuttles For Your Wedding Guests

Wedding days are equally as exciting as they are stressful. From your dress and makeup to flowers and decor, you have practically a million things to think about.

During the wedding planning process, though, one really thoughtful accommodation is often overlooked: transportation for your guests.

We’ve all been there before– attending a wedding that has a nightmarish parking situation. Or worse, getting lost on the way to a ceremony and walking in late.

While traveling to your big day, guests can encounter any number of transportation issues– from traffic to expenses. That’s why, if you really want to keep your guests comfortable, you should go the extra mile and book buses or shuttles for your big day.

It’s the ultimate way to show your loved ones that you care, and it will definitely help ensure your day runs smoothly from start to finish.

But, just in case you need any more convincing, here are six reasons why providing transportation is a wedding guest accommodation you should seriously consider.

1. You Can’t Beat The Convenience

It’s safe to assume that a lot of your wedding guests will be coming in from out of town– meaning that they aren’t familiar with the area and are more likely to get lost.

But, by booking transportation in advance, you are eliminating this anxiety-inducing possibility.

