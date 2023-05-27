Are You Friends With A Female Narcissist? Here Are Some Dead Giveaways

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Female narcissists have become a recurring archetype in pop culture. From teen TV shows depicting high school drama to full-blown movies following a career-driven woman protagonist, the female narcissist is often portrayed as appearance-obsessed, selfie-loving, and promiscuous.

However, don’t let pop culture fool you. These traits on their own are not always indicative of narcissism. And even if some people have these traits and are narcissistic, these behaviors are usually not harmful to others.

In real life, though, research suggests that true narcissistic behavior– including arrogance, attention-seeking, jealousy, envy, and rage– severely impacts loved ones. So, rather than constantly checking themselves in the mirror or posting curated photos on Instagram, the “true” female narcissists tend to go out of their way to bully and “one up” female friends that they are jealous of and feel threatened by.

And depending on the situation, these behaviors can be easy or very difficult to spot within your social circle. That’s why, below, we have compiled a list of some dead giveaways that suggest you might be dealing with a female narcissist in your life.

Love Bombing

We’ve all heard of love bombing in romantic relationships. But it can occur in friendships, too.

Regardless of whether you are a coworker, acquaintance, or “enemy,” a female narcissist might edge her way into your life by love bombing you– or providing you with praise and excessive attention.

And understandably, the natural reaction on your part would be feeling special, appreciated, or even loved. However, these showings of love are rarely authentic and are simply a game to eventually expose your vulnerabilities.

