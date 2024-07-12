Whether To Follow Your Head Or Your Heart Is The Ultimate Question When It Comes To Love

Have you ever been asked if you’ve been following your head or your heart regarding a certain situation? Or, perhaps, you’ve had to choose between your head and your heart while trying to solve a problem.

If you don’t know about the difference between choosing between your head and your heart, allow me to break it down for you, as this kind of decision can make a big impact on your love life and relationships.

When you choose to follow your heart, you generally make decisions and choices based on your feelings. If you ever feel your chest get a little tight or your emotions get the better of you when faced with a decision to make, it’s usually an indicator that you’re about to follow your heart.

Following your head usually means you’re using logic and analysis when making a decision. If you need time to think about something before committing or your head is clouded with all kinds of thoughts when faced with a choice, you’re likely leading from your head.

In certain scenarios, it’s best to lead with one or the other. However, in many scenarios, including relationship issues, you want to use a balance between your head and heart.

However, finding a balance between the two can be more difficult than one would expect.

Here are a few tips for using both your head and heart when making decisions for yourself and your relationships.

Take a breather

Sometimes, when we’re in a relationship and experiencing something like an argument or heated discussion, we can be quick to react in an over-the-top way or with anger.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.