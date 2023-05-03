Do You Suffer From Inner Child Wounds Caused By Traumatic Experiences? Understand What The 4 Wound Types Are

The experiences we have during childhood and the way our parents raised us have lasting impacts on our lives, even affecting how we function as adults.

Our childhood years are our most formative years. Parents often think that kids are too young to remember certain interactions or situations.

They themselves usually don’t remember the times they might have hurled insults at us or ridiculed our interests.

To them, it was just a regular Tuesday evening.

But for us, it turned into a core memory, the hurtful words becoming imprinted on our minds for years to come.

And no matter how much time has passed and how old we grow, those deep wounds from the past and echoes of our younger selves continue to live on.

That part of yourself that reminds you of you as a kid is your inner child. Your inner child is the hopeful, creative, curious aspect of your personality that gets crushed by life and childhood wounds.

Inner child wounds are caused by traumatic experiences from being in an environment where you felt unsafe.

There are four kinds of inner child wounds.

