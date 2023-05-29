Grilling Season Has Begun, And Here’s A Recipe For Carne Asada Marinade

Grilling season has begun. It’s time to wow your group gathering with your grilling skills and create food fit for a party!

For your summer cookouts, enjoy tender meat that’s grilled to perfection and filled with authentic Mexican flavor.

A TikTok account that goes by the handle @iwannamakethat is demonstrating how to prepare a carne asada marinade that the average cook can easily make at home. You won’t break a sweat making this marinade.

This recipe has got your back through every summer holiday and occasion all the way until the end of the season. The fireworks won’t be the only star of the show this Fourth of July!

Neighbors down the street will come flocking toward your house, wondering where that delicious scent is coming from and vying for a taste themselves.

Start by combining a cup of fresh squeezed orange juice, a half cup of lime juice, one chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, and three cloves of minced garlic in a bowl. Already, the aroma that floats up to your nose is gloriously mouthwatering.

Then, add a bunch of seasonings: one tablespoon of cumin, one tablespoon of chipotle powder, one teaspoon of onion powder, a half teaspoon of garlic powder, one tablespoon of paprika, one teaspoon of pepper, two tablespoons of dried oregano, and a handful of finely chopped cilantro.

Don’t forget to sprinkle in a pinch of salt! Next, toss in a half cup of Tamari soy sauce, two tablespoons of white vinegar, a half cup of olive oil, a splash of Modelo beer, and a tablespoon of brown sugar.

Mix everything together thoroughly. Pour the marinade into a plastic baggie, grab two pounds of skirt steak, and let the steak sit in the marinade. Finally, set it in the refrigerator for 24 hours.

