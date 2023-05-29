He Can’t Stop Thinking About His Fiancée’s Cute Friend, And He Has A Crush On Her

This 27-year-old guy has been with his 26-year-old fiancée since they were both back in high school, so that means they have been together for more than 10 years.

He admits that his relationship with his fiancée has not always been smooth sailing at all, and the rough patches have happened when she cheated on him several times.

He does have a ton of trauma from his fiancée cheating on him with such frequency, but the one thing that really haunts him to this day is the fact that his fiancée slept with his friend and his friend’s girlfriend, yet all 3 of them kept it a secret from him for years.

Despite the cheating, he still remained committed to her and their relationship. He feels that she has put hard work in too, not just him, and things have been great the past couple of years.

His fiancée has not cheated on him throughout the last 5 years, and he is completely head over heels in love with her.

Earlier this year, they picked up and moved to the other side of the country for his career, and then he proposed.

“This past weekend, we had some of her new work friends over for drinks, and I found that I was vibing in a very platonic way with one of her friends,” he explained.

“I’ve never been one to have wandering eyes like that. She’s cute, obviously, but we share similar interests. Most of all, my partner shared with me recently that this coworker had just been told by her BF that he cheated on her years ago and had kept it a secret.”

Since that’s not something he’s supposed to know, he didn’t end up trying to talk to his fiancée’s friend about that.

