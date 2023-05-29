Her Male Roommate Has Really Bad Hygiene, And Their Apartment Is Starting To Smell Like His Dirty Laundry

This 23-year-old girl has a male roommate the same age as her, and he moved into her apartment about 3 months back.

Her roommate’s bedroom is technically their living room, so although part of that room is a space they share, the other part is where he sleeps.

Prior to allowing her roommate to move in with her, she was friends with him, and it was never news to her that he’s a pretty messy kind of guy.

Unfortunately, the level of messy that her roommate is happens to be out of control and way worse than she anticipated.

Everything started off great, though, and her roommate needed to wait for a week for his furniture to arrive.

So, while he waited, he slept on her couch. As soon as her roommate’s bed, desk, and computer arrived, their whole apartment began to smell.

“It smells like dirty laundry, B.O.; just funky and disgusting,” she explained. “The smell is so strong too. I had noticed this smell before.”

“He used a blanket on the couch ONCE, and after that, it started to smell like that. That’s how bad it is. Now, I’m a very clean person, and scent is very important to me. I collect perfumes, that should tell you something.”

“This smell made me PANIC, and I immediately told him that it stinks in here, and I refuse to accept that. I noticed that much of the smell is coming from his bed, so I told him to wash his sheets.”

