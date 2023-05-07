Her Dad Had A Scary Psychic Dream, And He Predicted The Occurrence Of A Tragic Incident

Do you think it’s possible to have psychic dreams? It seems unlikely that normal, everyday humans can see into the future.

But according to this story, the ability to foresee certain events may be more common than you think. And you don’t need to wave your hands around a crystal ball to do it.

TikToker Taylor (@taylormathis117) is sharing about how her dad predicted the occurrence of a tragic incident after having a scary psychic dream.

Recently, Taylor’s parents and their two friends went on a vacation to Port Aransas in Texas. Then, they drove up to San Antonio and stayed at a big Airbnb with a bunch of balconies on it.

During the first night in the Airbnb, Taylor’s dad woke with a start after having an interesting dream. In the dream, he and three other men walked out onto the balcony of the Airbnb.

While they were standing there, they all looked down and saw a pool of dark liquid on the sidewalk below. And that’s where the dream ended.

After waking up from the dream, a weird feeling overcame him, but he brushed it off and went back to sleep. The next morning, Taylor’s parents got up to prepare for the day.

Taylor’s dad, the husband of the couple they were traveling with, and the couple’s two sons, who live in the San Antonio area, were sitting on the balcony, waiting for the women to get ready.

The men looked across the way at the building in their sight line and observed a man high up on a ladder, changing a lightbulb outside the building.

