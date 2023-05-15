Her Family Is Left Feeling Offended After She Referred To Her Husband As The Most Important Person In Her Life During Her Speech At Their Wedding

Giving speeches at a wedding is a wonderful way for any guest or member of the bridal party to share their feelings and make the night a memorable one.

However, sometimes they don’t always go as planned. One woman’s family became jealous and bitter after she referred to her husband as the most important person in her life during her speech at their wedding.

She’s 25-years-old and married her husband last week. They’ve been together since they were 18 and have a really sweet relationship.

“He’s the most understanding and supportive person in my life and one of my biggest priorities as I am his,” she explained.

Unfortunately, her friends and family don’t take her relationship very seriously and always make her feel like she has to choose between them or her husband.

For instance, she is still close to a group of girlfriends from high school. However, ever since she started dating her husband, her friends turned everything into a competition and constantly asked her what was more important to her – her friends or her relationship.

“I always replied that I don’t like comparing and putting hierarchy on that stuff because each relationship serves a different purpose in my life,” she said.

“I adore my friends, and they’ve been extremely supportive, yet I’m not as close to them as I have been to my husband.”

Her family behaves very similarly to her friends. They have this “family before all else” mentality, and even though she’s been with her husband for seven years, they still consider him an outsider.

