Her Grandmother Rescued A Blindfolded Child In A Park After He Was Abandoned By Several Women

Have you ever been a part of saving someone’s life?

One woman’s grandmother has a story that involves saving a child from an extremely dangerous situation.

When her grandmother was in her 30s, she lived in Eastern Europe. It was the 1970s, and she lived in a house next to a public park.

On the house’s second floor was a balcony that overlooked the park. She lived in a quiet part of town where most of the residents knew each other.

But one sunny day, she saw something she had never seen in her neighborhood. She was sitting on her balcony soaking up some son when she saw a child and two women in their 30s heading into the park.

One woman was holding the child by the arm. The child was blindfolded, and the other woman kept suspiciously looking around the park to ensure no one was watching them.

The three of them ominously approached a nearby bench, and she watched as one of the women bent down to whisper something to the child.

Then, the women began to walk away, abandoning the blindfolded child who continued to stand by the bench.

Horrified by what she saw, her grandmother ran to the park after noticing the child had been standing alone for a few minutes.

