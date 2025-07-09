Her College Roommate Started Talking About Murdering Her In Her Sleep

During her sophomore year of college, TikToker Taylor Nicole Limas (@ladyaguilera2.0) had a random roommate who was possessed. The girl was older than her, but they were always polite and cordial to each other.

In the first month of them living together, the roommate started to talk in her sleep. It was usually just random mumbling, but over time, it got a little bit scarier.

One weekend, Taylor’s brother came to visit. She told her roommate about the visit beforehand and that her brother would share her bed, but they would sleep in opposite directions.

When Taylor and her brother returned to her dorm room after a night out, her roommate was already sleeping. As they settled into bed, they heard her roommate talking in her sleep out of nowhere. She was muttering something about killing and murder.

There was enough light coming in through the window to see silhouettes. When Taylor turned toward her roommate’s side of the room, she saw her sitting up in bed, looking directly at her and her brother.

Taylor’s brother kicked her in a panic and told her to pray with him. So, they started saying a prayer for protection as they cowered in fear.

The next day, Taylor asked her roommate if she knew that she talked and moved around in her sleep. The roommate denied it and was convinced that she didn’t because no one had ever told her about it before.

Several TikTok users took to the comments section to share their eerie experiences with sleepwalking and talking.

“I had a scary college roommate like that. Our beds were against opposite walls, and some nights, I could feel her looking at me. One night, the feeling was so strong I woke up and she was sitting up, crisscross, staring at me, back against the wall, body fully turned to me dead on. Her head was lowered, and she didn’t move an inch. I moved out,” wrote one user.

“Wait, I scared my roommate because I was really sick (grown adults in a townhouse) and in my dream, I was screaming for my roommate, but I was just creepily whisper yelling,” commented another.

“I am a sleepwalker/talker, and I did something similar to my stepsister. I didn’t say any words but sat up just like that and stared at her. She told me about it, and it was terrifying, and then they moved out like 2 weeks later,” added a third.

Emily Chan