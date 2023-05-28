Her Recipe For Linguine Salad Has Bold Flavors And Bright Colors

No matter what your main dishes might be, your Memorial Day menu should always consist of some classic cookout sides, particularly a pasta salad.

TikToker Kathy (@kathyquad123) has a recipe for linguine salad you should definitely make during the Memorial Day weekend. The bold flavors and bright colors will grace your table with a festive air.

The linguine salad is coated with a rich homemade Italian dressing and tossed with chopped vegetables, making it a dish that’s refreshing and enjoyable for the summer.

No mayonnaise is necessary for this recipe, so it won’t spoil as quickly in the warmer weather.

Start by adding a pound and a half of linguine to a pot of salted boiling water. In the meantime, cut up six small cucumbers, shaving off the skin before slicing into them.

Next, slice up some grape tomatoes. Kathy demonstrates a life-changing hack for easily cutting these tomatoes in half.

Line up four tomatoes in a row, along with another four underneath, for a total of eight tomatoes.

Take a small, round plastic lid, place it on top of the tomatoes, hold it firmly, and use your knife to cut the tomatoes in half.

After preparing the tomatoes, chop up a handful of fresh basil. By this time, your pasta should be done cooking. Drain it in the sink, then run it under a stream of cold water.

Next, make the Italian dressing. You’ll need to mix a packet of Italian seasoning, olive oil, and white wine vinegar in a jar.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.