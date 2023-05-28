Her Date Literally Ended Up Putting Her In A Wheelchair After They Got Into A Terrible Car Accident On The Way To Dinner

TikToker Kiaha Kurek (@kiahakurek) is talking about how her date put her in a wheelchair indefinitely.

So in 2012, she went on a date with a guy she had met on a dating site. He offered to pick her up and take her to dinner and a movie.

She was a little iffy about getting into a stranger’s car but agreed anyway, against her better judgment.

He arrived at her place in a muscle car he had restored. When she got into the car, she noticed there weren’t any regular seat belts.

Instead, these seat belts are only strapped across the passenger’s laps. Kiaha shrugged off the observation, telling herself she was being paranoid and they were just going two miles away.

They made it to dinner without any trouble. After dinner, they headed to the movie theater, which was about a quarter of a mile away.

On the way, they were stopped at a blinking yellow traffic light, waiting to turn left. He pulled forward to make the turn, panicked halfway, and came to a halt in the middle of the intersection.

Kiaha looked to her right and saw headlights; that was all she remembered before she went unconscious. When she woke up, it was loud, her face hurt, she couldn’t see anything, and her eyes burned.

It turned out that a Jeep Cherokee going fifty miles per hour had hit Kiaha’s side of the car. Kiaha’s head had smashed through the window, and she couldn’t see because she had blood in her eyes.

