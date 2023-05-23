Her Stepsister Wouldn’t Stop Comparing Their Weddings, So She Made Her Cry At A Family Dinner After She Said Nobody Cared About Her Wedding

When this 23-year-old woman was younger, her parents split up and later got remarried.

So, she mainly grew up with her mother and her stepfather. Meanwhile, her father got married to her stepmother, Miranda, and she gained a stepsister named Maggie, who is 27.

However, she did not really see Miranda or Maggie that much while she was a kid.

“Also, Maggie and Miranda have a massive chip on their shoulders about my dad’s extended family, so they stopped coming to most group things, and I spent a lot of time staying with my grandparents during the holidays, so I saw them even less,” she explained.

But over the last couple of years, the majority of her father’s family wound up moving to the same area for a bunch of different reasons. That’s why they see each other more often now.

Anyway, she is engaged and will be tying the knot this summer. But Maggie got married last year. And even though the weddings are not comparable by any means– including size, venue, or aesthetic– her stepsister will not stop comparing the two events.

Apparently, her dad offered to pay for her nuptials, and she refused. And Maggie is upset that her dad didn’t offer the same for her wedding last year.

On top of that, her stepsister is also angry that she is getting to wear family heirloom jewelry on her big day; meanwhile, Maggie didn’t.

“And Maggie has gone so far as to say that she should have married my fiancé since she’s closer in age and that they ‘skipped’ her– because she believes my marriage was arranged,” she said.

