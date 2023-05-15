He’s Explaining What Your Ex Really Meant When They Broke Up With You

One thing that nearly everyone has in common is heartbreak. Though heartbreak comes from a multitude of reasons, a lot of people feel that pain from breaking up with their partner. It doesn’t make it any easier when your ex is the one that broke it off with you.

According to TikToker Benny, @coachbennydating, ex-partners tend to do these two things when ending your relationship.

As a relationship coach, he’s breaking down what they really meant when they said they were done with you.

“When your ex broke up with you, they might have said one of these two things,” he said. “Here’s what it really means.”

The first thing that they might throw at you has to do with the fact that they need some time away to fix all of their own problems.

“So one thing that’s really really common that people say when they’re breaking up with somebody is that they need time to work on themselves– they just want to focus on themselves,” he said.

“A lot of times what this really means is that, you know, the obligations of the good morning text, the good night text…however many times that you guys see each other…whatever familiarity you guys have built up and the expectations that come from that in terms of time, and maybe not doing other things, it’s starting to wear down on them,” he added.

It’s a lot to absorb, but essentially it’s that they’re getting tired of the standard ‘relationship rules’ that they have to follow. Maybe it feels time-consuming, or maybe they feel like they have to do all of the things that Benny mentions, and they feel tied down.

“They want to experience more of that freedom that they had when they were single,” he said. “When everything’s new and exciting, the fact that they’re not doing other things and spending time with you is compelling enough for them to stay in the relationship.”

