He’s Showing You What The Rarest And Most Expensive Handbag In The World Looks Like

27-year-old fashion content creator Charles Gross (@charlesgross) is an expert on luxury goods. He sees designer pieces as a work of art.

He was born in Colombia but grew up in New York City, obsessed with fashion magazines.

Charles made his start with social media on YouTube, as many well-known influencers do. And now he is telling his one million TikTok followers what the most valuable and rarest handbag in the world is.

According to Charles, the most sought-after bag is the Hermès Matte Niloticus Crocodile Himalaya Birkin 30 Blanc.

The bag is made of Nilo crocodile, and the hardware is 18-karat white gold embedded with diamonds. Talk about fancy!

On the secondary market, the Himalayan Birkin costs $174,500, with some fetching prices of over $500,000.

It’s almost never offered to Hermès clients, which is the reason for the sky-high prices.

Apparently, the handbag is said to be named after the snow-capped Himalayan mountains due to its meticulous dye job that resembles some of the planet’s highest peaks.

The dying process takes hours to complete; achieving that exquisite light-colored hue is not easy.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.