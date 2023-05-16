His Dad Worked All Day For Most Of His Life, And He Recently Upset Him After Admitting He Didn’t Feel Bad That He Injured Himself In The Process

Did you have a parent who seemed to be constantly working? It can be really sad when parents miss out on the opportunity to form a close bond with their kids because they’re too busy.

One man’s father worked all day for most of his life, and he recently upset him after admitting he didn’t feel bad that he injured himself in the process.

He’s 25 years old, and his dad is 61. All his life, his dad has been a severe workaholic.

“He’s a mechanic and owns a small shop that he’s probably spent more time at than any other location on Earth,” he explained.

“The man exists to work and never enjoyed anything else.”

For as long as he can remember, his dad has worked 65 hours a week, seven days a week. Yet, they always lived comfortably, and it wasn’t like his dad had to work over 40 hours to keep food on the table. He just always preferred working over everything else.

Growing up, his dad missed a lot of holidays, birthdays, and other special occasions because he was working.

For instance, when he was 14, his dad’s store was closed for Christmas Day. However, he still insisted on going in to do inventory instead of taking the day off to be with his family.

His dad was determined to instill a strong work ethic in him and his siblings at a young age. So as soon as they were old enough and legally able to work, he made them get jobs.

