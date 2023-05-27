If You Recently Graduated College, Then You Know That The Milestone Is Bittersweet, And Here Are A Couple Of Things To Keep In Mind As You Work To Build Your Career

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

If you recently graduated college, then you know that the milestone is bittersweet.

In half of your heart, you are probably sad to leave behind campus, friends, and late-night hangouts that helped ground you and give you a sense of community.

Then, the other half of you likely feels on top of the world. You did it, you finally graduated college, and now the world is your oyster.

It is totally natural, if not necessary, to feel this way. Recent graduates are trying to break into a highly competitive workforce, and confidence is the key to standing out.

But as you apply to dozens of job postings on LinkedIn and get your foot in the door for some interviews, it’s critical to keep some other tips in mind as you work to build your early career.

What College Grads Need To Remember

First of all, I don’t mean to minimize the accomplishment of graduating college at all. But we also cannot deny the fact that many new graduates are sometimes “know-it-alls.”

I am not saying to dial down your confidence, and I don’t want you to feel inadequate after you land a new role. Instead, I’m simply pointing out how you just graduated from college– and everything you learned is just a foundation for more learning on the job.

So, on the one hand, this is actually a great thing. When hiring recent graduates, employers know that experience is usually low and robust training will be in order. That’s why you should take any training or one-on-one sessions with a supervisor and use them to your advantage.

