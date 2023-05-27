He Realized His Brother Is A Bum After Moving Into Their Inherited Childhood Home Together, And He Isn’t Sure What To Do About It

Last year, this 31-year-old man’s father sadly passed away. And following the loss, he and his older brother, who is 35, inherited their childhood home.

At the time, he had been living by himself in an apartment in the same city. But, he ultimately decided it made sense to move back into his childhood home since it was completely paid off and closer to his work location as opposed to paying $2,000 in rent per month for his old apartment.

His brother, however, had still been living at their childhood home with his dad. In fact, his brother never once moved out; meanwhile, he moved out when he was 22.

So, ever since he moved back in with his brother, he cannot help but notice that his brother does absolutely nothing all day.

Apparently, his brother lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and never tried to find a new position.

“I’ve encouraged him to apply for jobs, and I’ve offered to take him to job fairs and to resume shops. I even had our neighbor offer to put in a good word for him for a retail job so he could get hired,” he recalled.

But, his brother– who only has a high school diploma and experience in retail and fast food– just did not want to apply.

He, on the other hand, works a corporate job between 40 and 50 hours per week. Still, whenever he is home, he sees his brother just watching TV, playing video games, or working out the whole time.

His brother also tends to stay up super late– until 2:00 a.m. or 3:00 a.m.– and then doesn’t wake up until the afternoon.

