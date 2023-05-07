She Got Married At 18, Which She Knows People Think Is Crazy, And She’s Sharing What It’s Been Like For Her

Today, the average age for marriage in the United States is 27-years-old for women and 29-years-old for men. So when most people meet a couple who got married at a young age, they are astounded.

There is a lot of stigma surrounding the idea of getting married young. It is frowned upon because younger adults aren’t considered mature enough to make such a big life decision and are not really ready to settle down.

Many also believe that marrying young is a guarantee of divorce later on. Therefore, it isn’t something that is encouraged much in today’s society.

TikToker Samantha Vicha (@samantha.vicha) is here to set the record straight. Samantha got married when she was 18-years-old, and she couldn’t be happier.

She’s talking about her experiences with other people when they find out she’s a married woman and sharing a profound message about not judging others and just letting people do what they want.

In her video, Samantha discusses how a lot of people online spew criticism at her for getting married young.

She understands everyone’s concerns and agrees that getting married at 18 is kind of crazy. But now, she’s 20, and this is actually the youngest she’s ever felt.

The other day, Samantha was chatting with a friend who wanted to set her up on a date with a guy. Samantha informed her friend that she was married.

Her friend expressed surprise and questioned if Samantha was really happy. Samantha said she was, and the friend replied, “As long as you’re happy, that works for now,” implying that Samantha would one day get a divorce.

