She Recently Lost Her Very Wealthy Stepfather, And Now Her Family Is Fuming After He Left 7 Figures Of His Money To Her

It’s no secret that when someone wealthy passes away, what they choose to do with their inheritance can cause some drama.

One young woman recently lost her stepfather, and now her family is fuming after he left most of his money to her.

She’s 25 years old and lost her dad at a young age. When she was five, her mom brought her stepdad, Lee, into the family. They never legally married, but she still referred to Lee as a father figure and stepdad.

Lee was very wealthy. Therefore, she had everything she ever wanted as a child, and her mom never had to work. Everything was perfect about their little family, but Lee’s relatives were never very accepting of her or her mom since they didn’t approve of him being with a widow.

Then, things changed when her mom and Lee had her younger brother, Sam. Once a son was brought into the mix, Lee’s family became more accepting, and she noticed that her mom started favoring her brother.

Sadly, they all still treated her like she was invisible. Therefore, she and her brother never became close.

Thankfully, she and Lee continued to have a solid relationship, and he gave her the attention she needed while her mom was focused on Sam.

When she decided to go to college abroad, Lee gave her all the money she needed, and he kept in touch with her the most. She’d talk to her mom and Sam once every few months, but Lee would call her regularly.

When the COVID-19 pandemic hit, Lee wanted her to return home, but she chose to stay abroad to work and be on her own.

