She Told Her Stepson He Had To Stay Home To Watch Her Son While The Rest Of The Family Went On Vacation, Which Made Him Cry

Have you ever planned a big family trip? If you have, you know how stressful it can be. People don’t always pull their weight, some back out of the trip at the last minute, etc.

One woman recently upset her stepson after telling him he has to stay home to keep an eye on her son while the rest of the family goes on vacation to Disney World.

She and her husband are in their 40s and are getting ready to celebrate their one-year wedding anniversary. She has a 16-year-old son, and her stepson is 17-years-old.

“My son is an extrovert, has a very active social life, and does a lot of activities,” she explained.

“My stepson is an introvert that prefers to stay home and does not have much going on in his life outside of school. They still have a good relationship, even playing video games together sometimes.”

She and her husband thought a great way to celebrate their anniversary would be to book a family trip to Disney World over the summer. At first, she thought her stepson might not be into the idea, given his quieter personality. However, it was her son that had issues with the trip.

Her son made a big fuss over going to Disney World because he was not interested in going on the trip and would miss his girlfriend’s birthday if he went. He got so angry that he even told her he demanded he stay home and accused them of ruining his life.

On the other hand, her stepson was actually very excited about the trip and had been looking forward to it. However, she was not okay with the idea of only taking her stepson to Disney World with them.

“I felt that going just with my stepson would be anticlimactic and wouldn’t fulfill the original idea of it being a trip for the whole family,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.