She Was A 19-Year Old College Student Driving Home Late One Night When A Man In A Truck Put Her In A Terrifying Position And Almost Hit Her

Have you ever had a scary experience with another driver while on the road late at night?

One woman remembers a man in his truck deliberately almost smashing his old truck into her car after driving home from a concert late one night.

She was a 19-year-old college student at the time. Her parents lived in Oakland, California, and she went to a college that was in a more rural area with not much going on nightlife-wise.

So, whenever she visited her family at home, she took advantage of the social scene and would stay out late to go to concerts with her friends.

One night, after going out with friends after a concert, she drove home on Interstate 880 around 4:00 am. She says the road is notorious for crazy drivers in California.

She was almost home when she saw her exit up ahead and moved into the slowest lane. A semi-truck was on her left, and an older man in a beat-up truck was speeding up directly behind her.

Suddenly, the semi-truck recklessly cut her off as it entered her lane, so she had to hit her brakes promptly.

“The truck coming up behind me thought I was break-checking him, which I wasn’t,” she explained.

“He started flashing his high beams and tailgating me so hard I really thought he would hit me.”

