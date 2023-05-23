She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Acted Like He Was Mad At Her From The Moment She Began Talking To Him

First dates are all about getting to know the other person to see if you would be a compatible fit. But how do you figure out if you can be something more when your date refuses to talk to you?

TikToker Liz Mina (@lizmina5) is sharing an anecdote about the worst date she’s ever been on, and it involves a guy who barely uttered a word the entire time.

About three or four years ago, she matched with a guy on Hinge, and they chatted for a bit in the app. She agreed to grab dinner with him, and they ended up going to one of her favorite restaurants.

From the moment Liz began talking to him, he acted like he was mad at her. His sullen mood set the tone for the entire night.

“The vibe was basically like we were a couple that’s been dating for like three or four years, and we were having a fight,” recalled Liz.

All of his responses were one-word answers, and he did not make an effort to have a conversation with her. To Liz, it almost felt like he didn’t want to be there since he was behaving as if she forced him to go out to dinner with her.

Luckily, the service at the restaurant was quick, and they received the check for the meal in under an hour. When the bill came, he asked Liz if she wanted to go out to a bar and grab a drink.

After the way dinner went, Liz was confused by his offer and ultimately turned him down, stating that she was tired and ready to head home.

He insisted on walking Liz to her car, and she raced out of there as soon as possible. When she arrived home, she received a message from him that left her even more bewildered.

