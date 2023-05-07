She’s Breaking Down How You Can Make A Normal Braid Or A French Braid With Your Hair

Learning how to braid your own hair is easier said than done. It requires a lot of practice, just like applying winged eyeliner.

TikToker Kendall (@kendallkiper) is breaking down the steps of hair braiding so that you’ll be able to master it too.

First, she shows her followers how to do a normal three-strand braid. Start by dividing your hair in half, then separating one side into three even sections.

The section closest to the front of your head will be called section A. The middle piece will be C, and the strand at the back of your head is section B.

The A and B pieces of hair on the outside will always cross over on top of the middle part, C.

The thing to remember is that once you cross an outside strand over the center piece, it instantly becomes the new C. So if you cross section A to the middle, A will become the new middle, C.

After you have braided all the way down to the end of your hair and tied it off, work on making your braid look thicker and fuller.

Go back through each piece of the braid and gently tug them apart. Now your hair will immediately have some more volume! Repeat these steps on the other half of your hair.

In the next video of her braiding series, Kendall demonstrates how to French braid, which is much trickier than a three-strand braid. To start, divide your hair in half, just like a regular braid.

