She’s Considering Uninviting Her Guy Friends From Her Wedding Because They Showed Up To A Different Ceremony Wearing T-Shirts And Sweatshirts

This young woman and her friends are all between 22 and 25 years old. So, they have now reached the age where a few of them are tying the knot and starting a new chapter in their life.

“And we’re all happy for them, of course,” she said.

Anyway, one of the guys in her friend group just got married two days ago. Naturally, they were all invited to the event, too.

That’s why she tried to dress up as best as she could– wearing a nice dress and jewelry and putting on makeup. She also brought a “semi-expensive gift,” which her parents helped her pay for.

Yet, when she arrived at the wedding ceremony, she was shocked to find three of her guy friends– who are 23 and 24– standing there wearing jeans and either plain T-shirts or sweatshirts.

“They looked so weird compared to everyone else who was wearing formal attire,” she recalled.

She did not hesitate to point out how strange her guy friends looked, either. Then, she told them that they should’ve put more effort into their appearance for the sake of the bride and groom.

But her friends just shrugged and claimed that the newlyweds had other things to worry about.

Afterward, her guy friends also noticed that she had a gift and asked how much she had spent on it. So, she was honest about the price, and her friends seemed shocked that she even brought a present, let alone spent that much money.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.