He Recently Upset His Family After Comparing His Troubled Sister To A Stray Animal In Front Of His Kids

Have you ever had to explain a complicated situation in an easier way so a kid can understand what’s going on?

One man recently upset his family after comparing his troubled sister to a stray animal in front of his kids.

He is married and the father of two kids under the age of 10 named James and Tara. He grew up with siblings, and his 20-year-old sister Janet has had a tough life.

When Janet was 19, she left home, and his family never heard from her until six years later when she randomly showed up at their parent’s door, needing a place to stay.

He said during their childhood, Janet was always the ‘golden child,’ so his parents let her live with them and hardly put any pressure on her to get her life together. Janet’s bad habits continued to be enabled.

After living with their parents for a while, Janet started to rely on their brothers. But a year ago, they put their foot down and refused to support her any longer.

“When they did, she set her sights on me,” he explained.

When he told Janet he wouldn’t let her live with his family and wouldn’t support her financially, she started guilt-tripping his kids. She’d ask them why they weren’t helping out their ‘Auntie J.’

Because of Janet’s constant bombarding, he knew he’d have to explain to his kids what was happening in a way they would understand.

