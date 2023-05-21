Some Guy On Her Flight Pretended To Be Asleep So He Could Steal Her Seat On The Plane

Air travel can be an immense pain. Everyone is stuffed into cramped seats where you have to sit for hours before reaching your destination.

For some reason, there’s always a screaming baby on board, and the plane is never not freezing.

But perhaps the worst part of flying is dealing with people who refuse to practice proper airplane etiquette.

A 32-year-old woman named Chelsea (@chelseazeferina) shared about a time when a guy tried to steal her seat on the plane by pretending to be asleep.

At the time, Chelsea was flying a redeye from San Francisco to New York. She had purposefully booked a window seat, so she could get some rest during the flight.

As she boarded the plane and reached the row where her seat was located, she spotted a man occupying it. The man was wearing a sweatshirt with the hood pulled over his eyes, feigning sleep.

Chelsea confronted the man and informed him that he was in her seat, and this was his response.

“Oh, do you mind if I sit here? I’m supposed to be in the middle seat, but I don’t want to sit there,” he said.

Chelsea was astounded by the man’s audacity and refused to relent. Finally, the guy ended up begrudgingly moving all his belongings to the correct seat.

