This Chocolate Cake Recipe Is From The Great Depression Era And Requires Very Few Ingredients To Make

As the cost of grocery items like eggs and butter continues to rise, people are beginning to look for recipes that don’t require those ingredients but still make delicious dishes.

It might sound hard to believe, but there’s a dessert recipe from the Great Depression era with little to no eggs, milk, or butter that people online claim is absolutely delicious.

‘Chocolate Depression Cake’ is a chocolate cake recipe that has taken the internet by storm. The recipe originated after the Stock Market Crash of 1929 when families had to stretch their grocery budgets and ration ingredients like eggs, butter, and milk.

People are now rediscovering the nifty cake recipe and loving its taste and cost-effectiveness.

Thankfully, TikTok food creator Reen (@eatwithreen) has made a recipe video for chocolate depression cake so you can try it at home!

Chocolate Depression Cake

1 1/2 cups flour

1 cup sugar

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 teaspoon baking soda

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 teaspoon white vinegar

1/3 cup vegetable oil

1 cup water

Chocolate Frosting (optional)

2 tablespoons melted butter

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 cup powdered sugar

1 tablespoon milk

1/4 teaspoon vanilla extract

Optional: substitute milk and butter with 2-3 tablespoons of hot water

