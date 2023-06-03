He Called His Fiancée Selfish Because She Wanted To Announce Her Pregnancy At Her Cousin’s Wedding

This 31-year-old guy and his fiancée, who is 29, just found out that they are expecting. So, they are both over the moon.

However, his fiancée wanted to announce the pregnancy at her cousin’s wedding– which is set to occur on Sunday. And he thinks that’s a horrible idea.

Apparently, his fiancée’s cousin and her husband had been struggling to get pregnant for a while and were forced to turn to IVF.

“Recently, they also just got some news that their insurance has stopped funding IVF,” he added.

So, that fact– coupled with a heartbreaking miscarriage this past Mother’s Day– has devastated his fiancée’s cousin. In fact, her cousin even almost postponed her wedding.

That’s why, after his fiancée brought up the pregnancy announcement idea, he was honest and said it would not be appropriate. It just felt wrong to him, especially on his fiancée’s cousin’s wedding day.

He also decided to ask his fiancée if she even planned to at least ask for permission from her cousin first.

And to his total surprise, she actually said no because, apparently, she wanted the whole thing to be a surprise for everybody.

“I told her it’s not the time nor the place for that, and it would take the spotlight off the couple,” he said.

