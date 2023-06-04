He Got Into An Argument With His Girlfriend At A Dinner Party When He Confronted Her For Not Listening To Him

Do you know someone in your life that tends to sound like a bit of a know-it-all?

One man loves to tell his girlfriend fun facts throughout the day but recently got into an argument with her at a dinner party when he confronted her for not listening to him.

He’s 23 years old and has always loved learning fun and interesting facts about various things.

“I am someone who loves fun facts,” he said.

“I love telling my friends and family fun facts and seeing their faces light up with the same interest as mine had when I first learned the fact.”

However, he’s been getting the feeling that his 23-year-old girlfriend isn’t as into what he has to say anymore. She hasn’t been very respectful towards him, and she’s either bossy or withdrawn and dismissive.

He also feels like she’s not always listening to him when he talks to her.

The other day, he told her that styrofoam containers aren’t actually made up of a material called styrofoam, but instead, they’re made from polystyrene.

His girlfriend hardly reacted to his ‘fun fact’ and simply said, “Okay.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.