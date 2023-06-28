He Told His Sister She Can’t Have Her Wedding On His Property Because She Put That Location On Her Wedding Invitations Without His Permission

One of the most essential parts of planning a wedding is ensuring you do everything as far in advance as possible. If you have the time, you should make sure your venue and vendors are booked at least a year before your wedding date.

One man recently upset his sister when he told her she couldn’t have a wedding on the property he owns because she put it on her wedding invitations without his permission.

He’s 25 years old and has two sisters. One is 29, and the other is eight. When he was 14, his parents sent him to live with his grandparents while his sisters stayed at home. He believes this was because his parents didn’t want to have to deal with a teenage boy.

Luckily, he loved living with his grandparents, as they were a wealthy couple who lived on a gorgeous property. It’s located in the mountains, with horses and other animals on-site as well.

Four years ago, his grandparents sadly passed away one month apart. They left their property to him and left money and other assets to his parents and siblings.

Over the past four years, he’s taken great pride in maintaining the property and turned part of it into a successful wedding venue.

His older sister got engaged a year and a half ago and immediately told him she wanted to get married on their family property.

Although the venue is usually booked eight months out, he told her to simply let him know the date as soon as possible, and he’d make it work.

However, months and months went by, and his sister never gave him a wedding date.

