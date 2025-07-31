She Got Reported To HR For Not Inviting Her Coworker To Her Wedding

Some people treat weddings like they’re a company event with open RSVPs. But when a casual coworker tried to score an invite to a wedding she had no business attending, and then reported it to HR when she was (politely) turned down, one bride-to-be was left wondering if basic boundaries are a thing of the past.

When did not inviting someone to your personal life become a workplace offense?

This woman has a female coworker whom she’s nice to, but make no mistake, they are not friends. They chit-chat on occasion, but it’s not like they have heart-to-heart discussions.

They do not get lunch together, like some coworkers do, nor do they have any interactions outside of their time spent together in the office.

Well, her coworker managed to find out that she’s about to get married, and her coworker questioned her about where her wedding would be taking place.

“Then she straight up asked if she was invited. I kinda laughed and said, ‘Oh no, it’s really small. Just close friends and family.’ I didn’t think anything of it,” she explained.

“She got quiet and a little cold after that, but I figured okay, maybe awkward moment, whatever. Fast forward a few days; I get a meeting invite from HR.”

“Turns out she filed a complaint saying I was being ‘exclusive’ and ‘creating a hostile environment by leaving people out.’ Because I didn’t invite her. To my wedding. That I’m paying for. That isn’t even work-related.”

There she was, sitting through an entire meeting with HR, as she had to point out that she shouldn’t be forced to include her coworkers in her wedding, especially since she hardly knows this woman.

She reiterated to HR that her wedding counted as a personal matter, not a work or career-related one. She reminded everyone in HR that her wedding actually doesn’t have a thing to do with her coworkers or her job.

HR was pretty puzzled by her coworker’s complaint against her, and in the end, they closed the matter without making her put her coworker on the guest list.

“But now she acts super passive-aggressive toward me. Like side-eyes, little digs when I walk by. Still bringing it up in these weird sarcastic comments like, ‘Some people are so inclusive these days,'” she continued.

“I can’t believe she actually thought HR could… what, make me invite her? Some people really do think they’re the main character.”

Is that the most entitled thing you have ever heard of?

You can read the original post below.

