Her Sister-In-Law Wore A White Dress To Her Wedding, And She Thinks It Was To Get Revenge For Her Husband’s Ex

  |  
Jul 29, 2025
The bride and groom are hugging.
wolfhound911 - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Everyone knows the rule: don’t wear white to someone else’s wedding. It’s not about tradition or trends, it’s about basic courtesy.

She married the love of her life, only to later discover that her sister-in-law, who just so happens to be best friends with her husband’s ex, showed up in a white dress on her wedding day.

Years later, the moment still stings. Not because she’s bitter, but because it says everything about who her sister-in-law really is, and it’s funny how some people can’t wait to turn a celebration into a silent power play.

Two years ago, this 42-year-old woman got married to her 48-year-old husband, who is absolutely her soul mate.

She’s never been married before, but her husband spent 26 years married to his ex-wife prior to them starting a relationship.

Her husband’s ex-wife and his sister are the best of friends, and she used to be respectful of the bond the two women shared.

“That’s a long history, and I understand that relationships like that have value. Now, let’s get to the drama. During the wedding, I was floating on joy and nerves, I didn’t notice every detail,” she explained.

“But later, as I was going through photos, one picture made me do a double-take. My husband was in the center, and off to the right, someone in a white dress caught my eye. At first glance, I thought it was me.”

“But when I looked closer and saw it was only his family in that picture, I realized… it was my sister-in-law. In a solid white dress. Now, I noticed this after the wedding. I brought it up to my husband while we were talking with my stepdaughter, and she chimed in too; clearly, she noticed it as well.”

The bride and groom are hugging.
wolfhound911 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual people

Her sister-in-law is nothing but a mean girl, so it made sense that her sister-in-law tried to ruin her special day.

Well, two years after the wedding, her husband finally addressed the white dress incident with his sister, hoping to find a peaceful resolution well after the fact.

Her sister-in-law approached her, and she mentioned she thought the white dress was about seeking revenge for her husband’s ex-wife.

I mean, her sister-in-law is besties with her husband’s ex. But anyway, her sister-in-law replied that she only wore the white dress because she already had it on, and her daughter didn’t say she couldn’t wear white.

Yeah, like it’s her kid’s fault for her failing to follow the one rule everyone knows about a wedding!

She wasn’t exactly shocked that her sister-in-law failed to apologize or acknowledge her bad behavior.

“At this point, I honestly don’t care how she feels about me holding a grudge. I knew if I brought it up earlier, she’d react the same way she did during that conversation,” she continued.

“That’s exactly why I never did. I laugh now because the dress she wore was a little see-through…instant karma if you ask me.”

“Maybe I didn’t give enough healing time between my husband’s divorce and our marriage, but I knew I wanted to build a life with him. The marriage is beautiful. The sister-in-law? Just an added challenge.”

What advice do you have for her?

You can read the original post below.

screenshot
Pictured above is a screenshot of the original post for you to read
